China National Building Material Co Supports Saima IOT with Strategic Loan Agreement

China National Building Material Co ( (HK:3323) ) just unveiled an update.

China National Building Material Co announced a supplemental agreement regarding a Fund Lending Framework with Saima IOT, focusing on the annual cap for the lending. The agreement aims to support Saima IOT’s development of its smart logistics platform, which requires significant investment in technology and infrastructure. Ningxia Building Materials, a subsidiary of China National Building Material Co, has approved an intra-group loan of RMB300 million to Saima IOT, leveraging its strong financial capacity and lower financing costs. This move is expected to enhance Saima IOT’s operational efficiency and cost optimization, reflecting strategic collaboration within the group.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3323) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.70 price target.

More about China National Building Material Co

China National Building Material Co is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the building materials industry, focusing on products and services related to construction and building materials. The company is involved in various market segments, including the provision of financial services through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 31,884,292

Current Market Cap: HK$42.9B

