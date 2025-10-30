China Merchants Port Holdings: Substantial Shareholder Releases Quarterly Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Merchants Port Holdings Co ( (HK:0144) ) has issued an announcement.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited announced the release of the quarterly report by its substantial shareholder, China Merchants Port Group Co., Ltd., for the nine months ending 30 September 2025. The report, prepared under Chinese auditing standards, provides financial and operational insights about the group. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution due to differences in accounting standards, which may affect the interpretation of the financial data.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0144) stock is a Buy with a HK$16.50 price target.

More about China Merchants Port Holdings Co

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, incorporated in Hong Kong, operates in the port industry. It is involved in the management and operation of ports and harbors, and its primary market focus is on port and related services. The company is significantly influenced by its substantial shareholder, China Merchants Port Group Co., Ltd., which holds approximately 49.67% of its shares.

Average Trading Volume: 3,114,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$63.89B



