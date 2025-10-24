China Merchants Land Reports Mixed Nine-Month Performance with Rising Prices

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from China Merchants Land Limited ( (HK:0978) ).

China Merchants Land Limited reported unaudited operating statistics for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a decline in aggregate contracted sales and sales area compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in sales volume, the company experienced a significant increase in average selling prices, indicating a shift in market dynamics or a focus on higher-value properties.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0978) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Merchants Land Limited stock, see the HK:0978 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Merchants Land Limited

China Merchants Land Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in real estate development and investment. The company operates through its subsidiaries, associated companies, and joint ventures, focusing on property sales and development projects.

Average Trading Volume: 1,459,825

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.35B

Find detailed analytics on 0978 stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue