China Merchants Bank Releases Q3 2025 Financial Report

China Merchants Bank Co ( (HK:3968) ) has provided an update.

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The report has been reviewed and approved by the company’s Board of Directors and Supervisors, confirming its accuracy and completeness. This announcement underscores the bank’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its financial reporting, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

More about China Merchants Bank Co

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is a financial institution operating in the banking industry, offering a range of financial services including banking, financial leasing, wealth management, and asset management. The company focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions through its various subsidiaries, including CMB Wing Lung Bank, CMB Financial Leasing, and CMB Wealth Management.

Average Trading Volume: 15,577,959

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1167.6B

