China Mengniu Dairy Announces Proposed Sustainability Bonds Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Mengniu Dairy Co ( (HK:2319) ) just unveiled an update.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited has announced a proposed issuance of sustainability bonds aimed at professional investors. The proceeds from this bond issuance will be used to refinance existing debt and fund projects within eligible green and social categories as part of the company’s sustainable finance framework. The issuance is contingent upon market conditions and investor interest, and the bonds will be listed on the Stock Exchange, although this does not indicate their merits.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2319) stock is a Buy with a HK$21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Mengniu Dairy Co stock, see the HK:2319 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Mengniu Dairy Co

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is a leading player in the dairy industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of dairy products. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 21,733,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$66.2B

Learn more about 2319 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue