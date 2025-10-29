China Longyuan Power Group Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Longyuan Power Group ( (HK:0916) ) has shared an announcement.

China Longyuan Power Group reported a 3.70% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2025, despite a 19.84% decrease in net profit attributable to equity holders. The company saw a notable 64.82% increase in photovoltaic segment revenue, while wind power revenue slightly decreased by 1.82%. The Group added 2,274.19 MW of new energy capacity, primarily in wind and photovoltaic power, and achieved a total installed capacity of 43,417.39 MW by the end of September 2025. Despite a decrease in wind power utilization hours due to lower wind speeds, overall power generation increased by 13.81% year-on-year, driven by significant growth in photovoltaic power generation.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0916) stock is a Hold with a HK$7.00 price target.

More about China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing primarily on wind and photovoltaic power generation. The company is a leading player in the sector, with significant installed capacity in both wind and solar energy, and is committed to expanding its renewable energy footprint.

Average Trading Volume: 31,474,298

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$120.5B



