China Longyuan Power Group Announces Proposed A Shares Issuance for 2025

China Longyuan Power Group ( (HK:0916) ) has issued an update.

China Longyuan Power Group has announced a proposed issuance of A Shares to specific targets in 2025 under a general mandate. The issuance aims to raise up to RMB5 billion and will involve issuing shares at a price not lower than 80% of the average trading price of the company’s A Shares in the 20 trading days preceding the pricing benchmark date. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s capital base, supporting its growth and expansion in the renewable energy sector.

China Longyuan Power Group is a leading company in the renewable energy industry, primarily focusing on the development, construction, and operation of wind power projects. The company is a significant player in the Chinese market, contributing to the country’s efforts in expanding sustainable energy sources.

