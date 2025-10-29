China Longyuan Power Enhances Audit Committee’s Role for Better Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Longyuan Power Group ( (HK:0916) ) has shared an update.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited has updated its Terms of Reference for the Audit Committee to enhance audit and risk control measures. This move aims to strengthen the supervisory role of the Audit Committee, ensuring the authenticity of the company’s financial information and the effectiveness of its internal controls, thereby safeguarding the rights and interests of the company and its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0916) stock is a Hold with a HK$7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Longyuan Power Group stock, see the HK:0916 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing on the development, management, and operation of wind power and other renewable energy projects. The company is a significant player in the Chinese market, contributing to the country’s clean energy goals.

Average Trading Volume: 31,474,298

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$120.5B

See more data about 0916 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue