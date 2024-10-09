China Literature Announces Board Leadership Changes

China Literature (HK:0772) has released an update.

China Literature Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. James Gordon Mitchell as the non-executive Director and chairman due to commitments at Tencent Holdings Limited, effective immediately. In his stead, Mr. Pu Hai Tao has been appointed as the new non-executive Director and chairman, bringing in extensive legal expertise and experience from Tencent and other corporate roles. The company expresses gratitude to Mr. Mitchell for his service and informs that Mr. Pu’s appointment is for a three-year term, without director’s fees or other emoluments.

For further insights into HK:0772 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.