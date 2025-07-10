China Lilang Reports Growth in Retail Sales for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Lilang Ltd. ( (HK:1234) ) just unveiled an update.

China Lilang Ltd. reported mid-to-high-single-digit growth in retail sales for its LILANZ products in both the second quarter and the first half of 2025 compared to the same periods in 2024. This operational update, based on preliminary unaudited data, suggests a positive trend in the company’s retail performance, although it does not fully represent the group’s overall financial results. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the information may be subject to change.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1234) stock is a Buy with a HK$4.96 price target.

China Lilang Ltd. operates in the fashion industry, focusing on the production and retail of LILANZ branded products. The company is known for its men’s apparel and accessories, targeting the mid-to-high-end market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 609,292

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.61B



