China Life Insurance to Announce Q3 2025 Results with Investor Briefing

China Life Insurance Co ( (HK:2628) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Life Insurance Company Limited announced that it will release its 2025 third quarter results on October 30, 2025, and will hold a results briefing on the same day to provide investors with a deeper understanding of its financial performance and business operations. The briefing will be conducted via webcast and text interaction, allowing investors to engage with the company’s senior management and ask questions, thereby enhancing transparency and communication with stakeholders.

More about China Life Insurance Co

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a major player in the insurance industry, primarily offering life insurance products and services. The company is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, focusing on providing comprehensive insurance solutions to its clients.

