China Leon Inspection Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions at AGM

China Leon Inspection Holding Limited ( (HK:1586) ) just unveiled an update.

China Leon Inspection Holding Limited announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2025. The resolutions, which included the approval of financial statements, director remuneration, auditor reappointment, and mandates for share buy-back and issuance, were all passed with significant shareholder support, indicating strong confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

China Leon Inspection Holding Limited operates in the inspection and testing industry, providing services that ensure quality and compliance across various sectors. The company is focused on delivering reliable inspection services to meet the growing demand for quality assurance in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 195,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.48B

