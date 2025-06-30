China Leon Inspection Announces Board Reshuffle with New Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Leon Inspection Holding Limited ( (HK:1586) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Leon Inspection Holding Limited has announced significant changes in its board composition following the retirement of several directors at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. The company has appointed Mr. Frédéric Herren, Ms. Li Hongwei, and Dr. Xue Jun as new independent non-executive directors, bringing extensive international leadership experience to the board. These changes reflect compliance with new regulations and aim to strengthen the company’s governance structure.

More about China Leon Inspection Holding Limited

Average Trading Volume: 195,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.48B

For detailed information about 1586 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue