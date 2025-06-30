China Leon Inspection Announces Board and Committee Roles Post-AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Leon Inspection Holding Limited ( (HK:1586) ) has provided an announcement.

China Leon Inspection Holding Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its audit, remuneration, and nomination committees following the 2025 Annual General Meeting. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining a strong governance structure, which is crucial for its operational integrity and stakeholder confidence.

More about China Leon Inspection Holding Limited

China Leon Inspection Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the inspection and certification industry. It provides services that are essential for quality assurance and compliance across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 195,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.48B

