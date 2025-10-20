China Kingstone Mining to Discuss New Share Issuance at Special General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1380) ) is now available.

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Limited has announced a special general meeting to discuss and approve two subscription agreements. These agreements involve the issuance of new shares to two subscribers, An Junjie and Zeng Yanqun, at a price of HK$0.178 per share. The resolutions, if passed, will enable the company to issue a total of 61,797,753 new shares, potentially impacting its capital structure and market positioning.

More about China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability. It operates within the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of stone materials, particularly marble, for various construction and decorative purposes.

YTD Price Performance: -3.07%

Average Trading Volume: 2,198,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$61.53M

For a thorough assessment of 1380 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue