China Kingstone Announces Revised Rights Issue Timetable Amid Market Challenges

The latest announcement is out from China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1380) ).

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd has announced a revised timetable for its proposed rights issue, which involves offering two rights shares for every five existing shares. The company has extended the deadline for placing unsubscribed rights shares from February 18 to February 25, 2025, due to challenging market conditions. The revised timeline aims to provide more time for the placing agent to secure placees for the shares.

More about China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda, focusing on mining operations.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €4.77M

