China Kingstone Announces Change in SGM Venue and Time

An announcement from China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1380) ) is now available.

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Limited has announced a change in the venue and time for its upcoming Special General Meeting (SGM), originally scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on November 10, 2025. The meeting will now take place at 3:00 p.m. on the same day at a new location in Hong Kong. The company has advised shareholders to take note of these changes and will issue a revised notice and circular to provide further details. This adjustment, due to administrative reasons, does not affect other aspects of the meeting, such as the agenda or the book closure period.

More about China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -3.07%

Average Trading Volume: 2,198,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$61.53M

