China Investments Holdings Enters Discloseable Finance Lease Agreement

China Investments Holdings Limited ( (HK:0132) ) has shared an announcement.

China Investments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Greengold Leasing, has entered into a finance lease agreement with independent third-party lessees. The transaction involves acquiring ownership of certain assets for RMB30,000,000, which will be leased back to the lessees for five years. This transaction is classified as discloseable under the Listing Rules due to its size. The finance lease terms were determined through negotiations and are influenced by current lending rates and risk assessments.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0132) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Investments Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0132 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Investments Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 157,948

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$426.4M

See more data about 0132 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

