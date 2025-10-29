China International Capital Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from China International Capital ( (HK:3908) ).

China International Capital Corporation Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company reported an operating revenue of RMB20.76 billion and a profit attributable to shareholders of RMB6.57 billion. The financial statements were prepared in accordance with Chinese Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and have not been audited. The announcement underscores the company’s financial performance and adherence to regulatory disclosure requirements, providing stakeholders with insights into its operational health.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3908) stock is a Buy with a HK$22.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China International Capital stock, see the HK:3908 Stock Forecast page.

More about China International Capital

China International Capital Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. It is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and provides a range of financial services, with a focus on investment banking and securities trading.

Average Trading Volume: 34,149,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$165B

For an in-depth examination of 3908 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue