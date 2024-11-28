China In-Tech Limited Reports Widening Losses

China Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings Limited (HK:0464) has released an update.

China In-Tech Limited has reported a challenging financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with a significant drop in revenue to HK$57.2 million from HK$70.2 million the previous year and a net loss of HK$23.5 million. The company’s gross profit margin turned negative, highlighting substantial losses and a concerning financial position, including a dramatic decrease in net assets per share. These results may raise concerns for investors and market watchers about the company’s financial health and future prospects.

