China High Speed Transmission Issues Supplemental Announcement on Loan Transactions

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co ( (HK:0658) ) just unveiled an update.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. has issued a supplemental announcement regarding the Handa Loan and Loan Assignment, highlighting compliance with listing rules and detailing remedial measures to prevent similar incidents. The company disclosed that the transactions were not initially recognized as connected or disclosable, with no gain or loss reported from the Loan Assignment. The company is seeking legal advice to secure the consideration due from Enkaiyi and has outlined steps to enhance internal controls, aiming to safeguard stakeholder interests and ensure transparency in future dealings.

More about China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. operates in the transmission equipment industry, focusing on the production and distribution of high-speed transmission equipment. The company is known for its involvement in the manufacturing of gear transmission systems, primarily serving sectors that require high-speed and high-precision machinery.

Average Trading Volume: 1,207,546

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$2.22B

Learn more about 0658 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

