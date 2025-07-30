China Health Group to Raise HK$60 Million Through New Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Health Group ( (HK:0673) ) has shared an update.

China Health Group Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda and operating in Hong Kong, has announced a special general meeting to approve two conditional subscription agreements. The agreements involve the issuance of new shares to Ample Colour Limited and Perfect Link Group Limited, raising a total of HK$60,000,000. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s capital base and enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 2,610,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$169.6M

