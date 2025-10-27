China Hanking Holdings Grants Share Options Ahead of Hanking Gold Spin-off

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3788) ) has issued an update.

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. has announced the granting of 78 million share options under the Hanking Gold Share Option Scheme to key executives and employees. This move is part of a strategic plan to incentivize performance and align interests with the company’s goals, particularly in light of the upcoming spin-off and separate listing of Hanking Gold on the main board of the Stock Exchange.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3788) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Hanking Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:3788 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Hanking Holdings Ltd.

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold production through its subsidiary, Hanking Gold Group.

Average Trading Volume: 5,435,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.63B

See more insights into 3788 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue