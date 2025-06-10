China Gas Holdings Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Annual Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Gas Holdings ( (HK:0384) ) has shared an announcement.

China Gas Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 27, 2025, to approve the company’s annual results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and to consider the payment of a final dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and future dividend policies, potentially impacting stakeholders’ expectations and the company’s market positioning.

More about China Gas Holdings

China Gas Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily operating in the energy sector. It focuses on the distribution and sale of natural gas and related services, catering to a broad market that includes residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Average Trading Volume: 9,868,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$39.55B

