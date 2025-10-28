China Financial Leasing Group Ltd Re-designates Mr. Lin Yanjun as Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd ( (HK:2312) ) has shared an announcement.

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd has announced the re-designation of Mr. Lin Yanjun from a non-executive to an executive director, effective October 28, 2025. Mr. Lin, with extensive experience in financial investment and services, including blockchain and AI, is expected to enhance the company’s strategic positioning and operational capabilities. His appointment to the investment committee is anticipated to bolster the company’s focus on fintech and asset management, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2312) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Financial Leasing Group Ltd stock, see the HK:2312 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Financial Leasing Group Ltd

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on leasing and investment services. The company is involved in financial investments, including blockchain and AI, and has a market focus on fintech and asset management.

Average Trading Volume: 10,889,410

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$611.9M

See more data about 2312 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue