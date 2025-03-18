China Feihe Limited Schedules Board Meeting to Discuss Year-End Results

China Feihe Limited ( (HK:6186) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Feihe Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on March 28, 2025, to consider and approve the company’s final results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will also address the recommendation of a final dividend and other business matters, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategies and shareholder returns.

China Feihe Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the dairy industry. The company focuses on producing and distributing infant milk formula and other dairy products, catering to a market that emphasizes nutrition and quality.

