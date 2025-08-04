China Feihe Limited Enhances Capital Gains with SPD Bank Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Feihe Limited ( (HK:6186) ) just unveiled an update.

China Feihe Limited announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Feihe HLJ, has subscribed to financial products offered by SPD Bank, investing RMB300 million using idle funds. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s capital gains while maintaining low risk, as the expected returns from these investments are higher than those from conventional savings or time deposits. The company has ensured that this investment will not impact its working capital or operations, aligning with its core objectives of capital safety and liquidity.

More about China Feihe Limited

China Feihe Limited is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the production and sale of dairy products, raw milk, and nutritional supplements. The company’s shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

