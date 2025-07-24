China Everbright Water Updates Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Everbright Water ( (SG:U9E) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Everbright Water Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. This update includes the establishment of five board committees, which are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

More about China Everbright Water

China Everbright Water Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges. It operates in the water management industry, focusing on providing water treatment and environmental protection services.

For detailed information about U9E stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue