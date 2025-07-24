China Everbright Water Forms Sustainability Committee to Enhance ESG Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Everbright Water ( (SG:U9E) ) just unveiled an update.

China Everbright Water Limited has established a Sustainability Committee to assist its board of directors in overseeing the company’s sustainability initiatives and strategy. The committee’s responsibilities include reviewing and recommending environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives, integrating ESG principles into business decisions, and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations. This move is expected to enhance the company’s operational alignment with ESG targets and improve stakeholder engagement.

China Everbright Water Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the water management industry. The company focuses on providing environmental water services, including wastewater treatment and water supply, with a commitment to sustainability and environmental protection.

