China Everbright Water Announces Leadership Changes and New Sustainability Committee

The latest update is out from China Everbright Water ( (SG:U9E) ).

China Everbright Water Limited announced significant leadership changes effective from July 24, 2025, as part of its leadership transition plan. Mr. Tao Junjie resigned from his roles as executive director and CEO, transitioning to a senior advisor role until his retirement, while Mr. Xiong Jianping has been appointed as the new executive director and CEO. Additionally, the company has established a Sustainability Committee, reflecting its commitment to sustainable practices.

More about China Everbright Water

China Everbright Water Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the water management industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Singapore Exchange, focusing on providing water environment management services.

