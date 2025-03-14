China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Schedules Board Meeting for Annual Results

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0379) ) just unveiled an update.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will meet on March 26, 2025, to review and approve the annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The board will also consider recommending the payment of a final dividend, which could have implications for shareholders and the company’s financial outlook.

More about China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. operates in the financial leasing industry, focusing on providing leasing services and financial solutions to various market segments.

YTD Price Performance: 133.33%

Average Trading Volume: 1,467,132

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$121.5M

