China Energy Engineering Reports Q3 2025 Performance with Mixed Results

China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3996) ) has issued an update.

In the third quarter of 2025, China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited reported a slight increase in its total value of newly-signed contracts, reaching 217.418 billion Yuan. The company saw growth in urban construction and comprehensive transportation projects, while its industrial manufacturing sector experienced a significant decline. The announcement highlights the company’s strategic focus on expanding its new energy and comprehensive intelligence energy business, despite a minor decrease in this sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3996) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target.

More about China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited is a major player in the energy sector, focusing on construction and contracting, survey, design and consulting, and industrial manufacturing. The company is involved in both traditional energy, such as thermal and hydropower, and new energy sectors, including wind and solar power generation.

Average Trading Volume: 102,656,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$73.12B



