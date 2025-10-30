China Energy Engineering Renews Factoring Service Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3996) ) has shared an announcement.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited has announced the renewal of its Commercial Factoring Service Framework Agreement with Beijing Energy Chemistry Factoring Company, effective from 2026. This agreement involves the provision of commercial factoring services, including both non-recourse and recourse factoring, as well as related consulting services. The renewal signifies the continuation of connected transactions under the Listing Rules, with specific reporting and review requirements, thereby reinforcing the company’s strategic partnerships and operational continuity in the energy sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3996) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the energy engineering sector. The company focuses on providing a range of services including engineering, construction, and commercial factoring services, positioning itself as a key player in the energy industry.

Average Trading Volume: 85,394,536

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$72.51B

