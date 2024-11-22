China Ecotourism Group Reveals Board Structure

China Ecotourism Group Limited (HK:1371) has released an update.

China Ecotourism Group Limited has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting key figures such as CEO Ms. Zhu Xinxin and the chairmanship of Dr. Meng Zhijun across several committees. The company reinforces its commitment to corporate governance with a structured board comprising executive and independent non-executive directors. Investors interested in the company’s strategic directions may find the board’s composition significant.

