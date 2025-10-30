China Eastern Airlines Enhances Audit and Risk Management Framework

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:0670) ) has shared an update.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has revised the working rules for its Audit and Risk Management Committee to enhance risk control and internal supervision. The updated rules, approved by the Board of Directors, outline the committee’s composition, responsibilities, and operational procedures, aiming to strengthen the company’s governance and compliance framework. This move is expected to bolster the company’s oversight capabilities, ensuring better financial reporting, risk management, and legal compliance, which could positively impact its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

More about China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a major player in the aviation industry, providing air transportation services. The company focuses on both domestic and international markets, offering passenger and cargo services.

