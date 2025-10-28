China e-Wallet Faces Delisting from Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China e-Wallet Payment Group ( (HK:0802) ) just unveiled an update.

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited has announced that the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has decided to cancel the company’s listing due to unresolved issues with its financial statements. The company is considering requesting a review of this decision, but the outcome remains uncertain. Trading of the company’s shares has been suspended since April 2024, and shareholders are advised to exercise caution and seek professional advice regarding the implications of the potential delisting.

More about China e-Wallet Payment Group

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the financial technology sector. It focuses on providing electronic payment solutions and related services, primarily targeting markets in Hong Kong and potentially other regions.

Current Market Cap: HK$27.16M

For a thorough assessment of 0802 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue