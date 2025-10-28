China Display Optoelectronics Revises 2025 Sale Cap to Meet Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd ( (HK:0334) ) has issued an update.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd has announced a further revision of its 2025 Sale Annual Cap under the Master Sale and Purchase (2025-2027) Agreement with TCL Technology. This revision is necessary to meet the anticipated demand and involves no changes to the terms for 2026 and 2027. The revision is subject to shareholder approval due to its classification as a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, given TCL Technology’s significant shareholding in the company.

More about China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the optoelectronics industry. It is primarily involved in the production and sale of display products and related technologies, with a market focus that includes collaboration with TCL Technology, a significant shareholder.

