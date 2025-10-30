China Datang Renewable Power Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1798) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited announced the expiration of the term of the fourth session of its Board of Directors. As a result, certain directors, including Mr. Wang Shaoping, Mr. Lo Mun Lam, Raymond, and Mr. Yu Shunkun, will retire and not seek re-election. The company has nominated new candidates for the fifth session of the Board, including Mr. Chen Zhijie as a non-executive Director and Mr. Chow Hiu Tung and Mr. Lu Hao as independent non-executive Directors. This transition is part of the company’s ongoing governance and strategic planning, ensuring compliance with independence standards and aiming to strengthen its leadership structure.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the generation and supply of renewable power. The company is involved in the development and management of wind and solar power projects, aiming to contribute to sustainable energy solutions.

