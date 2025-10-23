China Communications Services Restructures Governance, Abolishes Supervisory Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Communications Services ( (HK:0552) ) has issued an announcement.

China Communications Services Corporation Limited announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 23, 2025. The shareholders approved a special resolution to amend the Articles of Association, abolish the Supervisory Committee, and transfer its duties to the audit committee of the Board. This decision reflects a strategic shift in the company’s governance structure, potentially streamlining operations and enhancing oversight. The company expressed gratitude to the outgoing Supervisory Committee members for their contributions.

China Communications Services Corporation Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the communications industry, focusing on providing telecommunications infrastructure services, business process outsourcing, and applications, content, and other services primarily within China.

