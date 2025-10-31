China CITIC Bank Reports Steady Growth in Q3 2025

China CITIC Bank Corporation Class H ( (CHBJF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information China CITIC Bank Corporation Class H presented to its investors.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited, a major financial institution in China, operates primarily in the banking sector, offering a wide range of financial services including corporate banking, retail banking, and wealth management. The bank is known for its comprehensive approach to financial services, integrating commercial and investment banking activities.

In the third quarter of 2025, China CITIC Bank reported steady growth in its financial metrics despite a challenging economic environment. The bank’s total assets increased by 3.83% to RMB 9,898.128 billion, while net profit attributable to equity holders rose by 3.02% year-on-year, reaching RMB 53.391 billion. The bank’s focus on maintaining stability and seizing market opportunities has been evident in its financial performance.

Key financial highlights include a 5% increase in total deposits from customers, reaching RMB 6,067.329 billion, and a notable improvement in net cash flows from operating activities, which turned positive compared to the previous year’s negative outflow. The bank’s strategic initiatives in technology finance, green finance, and inclusive finance have contributed to its growth, with significant increases in loans to technology enterprises and green finance activities.

Looking ahead, China CITIC Bank aims to continue its strategic focus on supporting the real economy, boosting consumption, and advancing its digital finance capabilities. The bank’s management remains committed to enhancing its service offerings and maintaining a robust financial position in the face of evolving market conditions.

