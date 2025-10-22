China Cinda Asset Management Co. Approves Key Resolutions at 2025 EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Cinda Asset Management Co ( (HK:1359) ) has issued an announcement.

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. held its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting (EGM) where key resolutions were passed. These included amendments to the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedures for both Shareholders’ and Board Meetings, as well as the election of Mr. SONG Weigang and Mr. WANG Zhongze as directors. The resolutions were approved by a significant majority, reflecting strong shareholder support and potentially impacting the company’s governance structure and strategic direction.

More about China Cinda Asset Management Co

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. is a financial services company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in asset management. The company focuses on managing distressed assets and providing financial solutions, positioning itself as a key player in China’s financial sector.

Average Trading Volume: 168,599,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$46.94B

See more data about 1359 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

