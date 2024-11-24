China Carbon Neutral Announces Leadership Change

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited (HK:1372) has released an update.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited has appointed Mr. Geng Zhiyuan as a Non-executive Director and the Honourable Chairman, succeeding Mr. Zhong Guoxing in these roles. Mr. Geng, a Tsinghua University graduate with extensive experience in business and public welfare, holds 12 million shares in the company. This leadership change is set to take effect from November 25, 2024.

