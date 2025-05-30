China Boqi Environmental Announces Successful AGM Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2377) ).

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2025. All resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors, were passed by shareholders. The AGM also authorized the board to manage director remuneration and share transactions, reflecting strong shareholder support and strategic continuity.

More about China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd.

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on environmental services. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 2377.

Average Trading Volume: 91,356

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$650.3M

Learn more about 2377 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.