China Bohai Bank Successfully Concludes 2024 AGM with Unanimous Approval of Resolutions

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9668) ) has issued an announcement.

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. held its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 18, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed. The AGM was attended by key directors and shareholders, with a significant majority of 80.899336% of voting shares represented. The resolutions included reports on the Board of Directors and Supervisors, financial accounts, profit distribution, financial budget, investment plan, re-appointment of external auditors, and remuneration assessments, all of which received overwhelming approval, reflecting strong shareholder support and confidence in the bank’s strategic direction.

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. is a financial institution based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in providing a range of banking services. The bank operates within the financial services industry, focusing on offering comprehensive banking solutions to its domestic and international clients.

