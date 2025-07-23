China Bohai Bank Appoints New Chief Risk Management Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9668) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the approval of Mr. QI Jun’s qualification as the Chief Risk Management Officer by the National Financial Regulatory Administration, effective from July 21, 2025. This appointment is expected to strengthen the bank’s risk management capabilities and enhance its regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

More about China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. Class H

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the banking industry. It provides a range of financial services and products, focusing on risk management and regulatory compliance.

Average Trading Volume: 7,236,474

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$19.36B

For an in-depth examination of 9668 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue