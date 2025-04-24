China Beststudy Education Group Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

The latest update is out from China Beststudy Education Group ( (HK:3978) ).

China Beststudy Education Group has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for May 16, 2025, in Guangzhou, China. Key agenda items include the approval of a final dividend of HK$12.3 cents per share, the re-election of several directors, the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors, and a resolution to authorize the repurchase of up to 10% of the company’s shares. These actions are expected to impact the company’s governance and financial strategies, potentially influencing shareholder value and market perception.

More about China Beststudy Education Group

China Beststudy Education Group is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on educational services. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 3978.

YTD Price Performance: 30.27%

Average Trading Volume: 1,842,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.15B

For an in-depth examination of 3978 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue