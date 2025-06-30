China Baoli Technologies Reports Decreased Revenue and Losses for FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0164) ) has provided an update.

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. reported its annual financial results for the year ended March 31, 2025, showing a decrease in revenue to HK$48,246,000 from HK$55,294,000 in the previous year. Despite a reduction in loss before tax to HK$1,435,000 from HK$33,704,000, the company still faced challenges, including impairment losses and a decrease in gross profit. The announcement highlights the company’s efforts to manage financial liabilities and improve its financial position, which may impact its industry standing and stakeholder confidence.

More about China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd.

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, operating in the technology sector. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing various technological products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 670,524

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$203.7M

For detailed information about 0164 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue