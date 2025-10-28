China Automotive Interior Clarifies EGM Notice Error

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Limited ( (HK:0048) ) is now available.

China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Limited issued a clarification announcement regarding an inadvertent clerical error in the notice of their upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The error pertained to the dates for closing the register of members, which are now correctly stated as from 11 November 2025 to 14 November 2025. This correction ensures that shareholders are accurately informed about their entitlements to vote at the EGM, maintaining transparency and proper communication with stakeholders.

China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production and distribution of interior decoration products for vehicles. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

