China Anchu Energy Storage Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd ( (HK:2399) ) has shared an update.

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 28, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the first half of 2025 and discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend. This meeting could impact the company’s financial strategies and stakeholder interests, as it will address key financial outcomes and potential shareholder returns.

More about China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the energy storage industry. It operates with a market focus on providing energy storage solutions, likely serving various sectors that require efficient energy management.

Average Trading Volume: 4,472,063

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.11B

