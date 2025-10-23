China Anchu Energy Storage Group Approves New Share Option Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd ( (HK:2399) ) has shared an update.

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 23, 2025, where a new Share Option Scheme was approved by a significant majority of shareholders. The resolution was passed with 99.29% of votes in favor, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives. This approval is likely to impact the company’s operations positively by aligning employee incentives with company performance, potentially enhancing its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2399) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd stock, see the HK:2399 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the energy storage industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in providing energy storage solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 6,404,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.51B

